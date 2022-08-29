OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CWEN traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,520. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.