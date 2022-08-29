OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,418. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

