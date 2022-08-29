OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,650,000. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

USB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

