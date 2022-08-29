OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,702 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after purchasing an additional 579,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,499,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,239,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 58,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 154.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

