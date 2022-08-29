ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.