Onooks (OOKS) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Onooks (OOKS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. Onooks has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $59,857.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Onooks has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Onooks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001132 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 820% against the dollar and now trades at $563.38 or 0.02804568 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00826340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Onooks
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Onooks Coin Trading
