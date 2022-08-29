Onooks (OOKS) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Onooks (OOKS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. Onooks has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $59,857.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Onooks has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Onooks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001132 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 820% against the dollar and now trades at $563.38 or 0.02804568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00826340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

