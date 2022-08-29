Opacity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,752.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Opacity has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $6,752.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003898 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00129919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00088149 BTC.

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

