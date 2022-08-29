OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.24.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 676.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 2.71% of OptimumBank worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Further Reading

