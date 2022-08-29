OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.0188 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $234,883.61 and $23,689.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 593% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.23 or 0.02151425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00844797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

