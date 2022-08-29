OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.0188 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $234,883.61 and $23,689.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 593% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.23 or 0.02151425 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00844797 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
OptionRoom Coin Profile
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
OptionRoom Coin Trading
