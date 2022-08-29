Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Oragenics Stock Performance

OGEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 464,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,882. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Oragenics by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 410,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

