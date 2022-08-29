Orakuru 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,300.00 (ORK)

Orakuru (ORK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. Orakuru has a total market cap of $6,722.00 and $8,300.00 worth of Orakuru was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orakuru coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orakuru has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 597.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.02148116 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00842644 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Orakuru Coin Profile
Orakuru’s total supply is 45,809,095 coins and its circulating supply is 8,287,036 coins. Orakuru’s official Twitter account is @Orakuru_ork.
