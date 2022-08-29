ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the July 31st total of 973,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,713.0 days.

ORIX Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ORXCF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. ORIX has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

About ORIX

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

