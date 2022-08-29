Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTTW traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.20. 3,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.49. Ottawa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

