Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Owens Corning Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 508,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,802,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after buying an additional 59,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $85.33 on Monday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

