Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.92.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning
In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning
Owens Corning Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OC opened at $85.33 on Monday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.
Owens Corning Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
