Oxygen (OXY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.88 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $260,824.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,218,189 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

