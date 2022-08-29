Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW) Short Interest Update

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the July 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Price Performance

OSTRW stock remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 105,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,754. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oyster Enterprises Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

