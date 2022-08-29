Pangolin Market Cap Achieves $5.78 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $343,120.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 828.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.72 or 0.02818306 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00822259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,822,381 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.