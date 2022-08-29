Pangolin Market Cap Achieves $5.78 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $343,120.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 828.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.72 or 0.02818306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00822259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pangolin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,822,381 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Pangolin Coin Trading
