Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $50,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $272.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.07 and a 200 day moving average of $275.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

