Particl Market Capitalization Reaches $9.10 Million (PART)

Particl (PART) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Particl has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $1,161.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003630 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008947 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000941 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,402,129 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

