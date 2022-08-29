PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the July 31st total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

PAX Global Technology Stock Down 7.6 %

PAX Global Technology stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,456. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. PAX Global Technology has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions, smart electronic cash register solutions, unattended solutions, smart PayPhone and PayTablet solutions, and classic E-payment solutions, as well as other accessory items.

