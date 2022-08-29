Paycoin (PCI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $412,820.00

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. Paycoin has a market capitalization of $84.91 million and approximately $412,820.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paycoin coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paycoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 1,733.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Paycoin Profile

Paycoin (CRYPTO:PCI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paycoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. Paycoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com.

Buying and Selling Paycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycoin is an SHA256 cryptocurrency that switched from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. XPY can be sent internationally almost instantly and with low fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

