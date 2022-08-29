PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.

PBF Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $44.12.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at $431,905,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,600,183 shares of company stock valued at $56,283,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after purchasing an additional 707,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,773 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

