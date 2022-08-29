PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Buys 17,200 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $326,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,323,911.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Sang Young Lee acquired 74 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $1,406.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Sang Young Lee acquired 10,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $200,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Sang Young Lee acquired 6,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $118,080.00.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PCB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.89. 53,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,255. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.75.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. On average, analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 184,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

