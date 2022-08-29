Peanut (NUX) Hits Market Cap of $110,448.20

Peanut (NUX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Peanut has a market cap of $110,448.20 and approximately $179,828.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peanut has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Peanut

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

