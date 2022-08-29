Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Evercore ISI

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.02.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $10.61 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after buying an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

