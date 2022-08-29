Petiole USA ltd Makes New Investment in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,612 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Eagle Bancorp Montana accounts for approximately 1.4% of Petiole USA ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Petiole USA ltd owned 1.62% of Eagle Bancorp Montana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.1 %

EBMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.45. 76 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.60. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

