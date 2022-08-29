Petiole USA ltd Sells 16,273 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Petiole USA ltd cut its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the period. Blue Ridge Bankshares accounts for 3.2% of Petiole USA ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Petiole USA ltd owned about 1.46% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 32.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 65.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Blue Ridge Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %

BRBS traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,095. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.25.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Announces Dividend

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

(Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.