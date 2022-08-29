Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Becker Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.8% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,319,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

