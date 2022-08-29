Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 765 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 765 ($9.24).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($9.85) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 600.20 ($7.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.27. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 559.20 ($6.76) and a one year high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 624.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 624.35.

Phoenix Group Dividend Announcement

About Phoenix Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.56%.

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Further Reading

