Phoenixcoin Market Cap Tops $825,009.73 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $825,009.73 and approximately $1,207.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,185.52 or 1.00006828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00055127 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00231768 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00142770 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00240777 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00056366 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051598 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,966,306 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

