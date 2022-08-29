Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 74,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 750,257 shares.The stock last traded at $21.77 and had previously closed at $22.19.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,671.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,060. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

