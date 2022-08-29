PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PHX Minerals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PHX opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at PHX Minerals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $38,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,122,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,724,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc bought 81,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $343,750.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,388,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,332,475.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,122,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,724,757.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 151,649 shares of company stock valued at $564,167. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,122,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 120.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.