PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PGP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.88. 46,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,036. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $825,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

