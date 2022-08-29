PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of PGP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.88. 46,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,036. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.