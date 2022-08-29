Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading 17.7% Higher

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.15 and last traded at $67.78. 416,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,836,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth $380,782,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth $266,519,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth $195,957,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

