Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,059,800 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the July 31st total of 654,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFYF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,742. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

