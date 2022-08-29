Pitcairn Co. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cactus by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth $515,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Cactus by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cactus by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,286,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

