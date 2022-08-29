Pitcairn Co. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $159.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average of $187.43. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

