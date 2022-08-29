Pitcairn Co. Purchases 18,728 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 397.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 572.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 519,708 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 69,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 1.0 %

AIG opened at $52.49 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.