Pitcairn Co. Sells 3,354 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

