Pitcairn Co. Sells 3,479 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $87.17 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $123.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

