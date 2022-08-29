Pitcairn Co. Sells 969 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
International Paper Price Performance
Shares of International Paper stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $60.39.
International Paper Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
