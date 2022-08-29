PIXEL (PXL) Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $606,927.36 and approximately $800.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.00587054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00264569 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00018969 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.