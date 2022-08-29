Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.44

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 129503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.10%.

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

