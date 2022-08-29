PlayDapp (PLA) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $156.92 million and approximately $113.65 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001832 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

