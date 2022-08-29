Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Down 61.9% in August

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,968,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 376,482 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 13.8% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,787,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 216,303 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 9.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,107,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,077,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,052,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 152,522 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLMI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. 13,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

