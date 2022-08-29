Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Plus500 Stock Performance

Shares of PLSQF remained flat at $19.58 during trading hours on Monday. Plus500 has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

