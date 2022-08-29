Polkacity Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $407,039.52 (POLC)

Polkacity (POLC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, Polkacity has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polkacity has a market cap of $407,039.52 and $1.57 million worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkacity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,184.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003999 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00133493 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085403 BTC.

Polkacity Profile

POLC is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity.

Buying and Selling Polkacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

