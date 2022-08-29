Polkaswap (PSWAP) Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Polkaswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkaswap has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $17,026.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkaswap has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkaswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 595.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.84 or 0.02150226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00843121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkaswap Profile

Polkaswap’s total supply is 1,392,620 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,542,376 coins. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap.

Buying and Selling Polkaswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkaswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkaswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkaswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkaswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkaswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.