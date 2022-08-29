Polkaswap (PSWAP) Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Polkaswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkaswap has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $17,026.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkaswap has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 595.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.84 or 0.02150226 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00843121 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Polkaswap Profile
Polkaswap’s total supply is 1,392,620 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,542,376 coins. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap.
Buying and Selling Polkaswap
