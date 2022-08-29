Polychain Monsters (PMON) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00006286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $402,994.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,321.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00132726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085287 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.