PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.70.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

