PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
PolyMet Mining stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.70.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolyMet Mining (PLM)
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.